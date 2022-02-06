Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLMAF. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.