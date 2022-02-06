Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. 312,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

