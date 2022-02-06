DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.