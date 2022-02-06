DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
