Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

