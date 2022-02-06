Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.