e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

