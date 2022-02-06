Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.29. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 6,221 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

