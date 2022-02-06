EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $196.56 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

