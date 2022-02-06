Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. Eaton also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $151.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

