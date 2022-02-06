Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.00.

ETN stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

