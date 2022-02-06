Edward Ryan Sells 95,087 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total value of C$8,138,049.42.

DSG stock opened at C$89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$95.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$68.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.29.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$104.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.36 million. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.60.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

