Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.