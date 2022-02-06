Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

EA stock opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 48.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

