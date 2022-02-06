Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.27. 3,569,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,708. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.