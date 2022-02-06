Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 285,572 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -178.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

