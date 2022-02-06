Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.70 by Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.70 ($10.90) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.11 ($10.23).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

