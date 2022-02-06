Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.11 ($10.23).

ENEL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($12.19) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

