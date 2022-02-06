Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lifted to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$681.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.21.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.