Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

Enerplus stock opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$16.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.92.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

