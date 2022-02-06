Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 70,787 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

