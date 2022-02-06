Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

