Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

