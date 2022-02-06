Engine NO. 1 LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,671,000 after purchasing an additional 191,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $263.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.79 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

