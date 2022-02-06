Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 21,963 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $47,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

ZTS stock opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.05. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,269. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

