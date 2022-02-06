Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Atlassian worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $320.91 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.44 and a 200-day moving average of $367.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.37, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

