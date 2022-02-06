Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $158.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.