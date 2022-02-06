Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

SSRM stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

