Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.
SSRM stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
