Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prologis, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.77. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

