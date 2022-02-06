ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

