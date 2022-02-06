Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

