Evercore ISI Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $215.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. Hershey has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $206.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,744,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

