Eversept Partners LP Buys New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,112,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 2.7% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

