Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 371,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYCN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Research analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

