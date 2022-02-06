Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

