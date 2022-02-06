Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,538.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 52,511 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average of $266.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $223.18 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

