Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.16.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

