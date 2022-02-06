Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 16,620 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 173,414 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,574,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 660,214 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,791 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of LAZR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

