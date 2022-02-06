Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

NYSE DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.77. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

