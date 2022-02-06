Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 101.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $544.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $602.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

