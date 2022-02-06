Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,989,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,637,000 after buying an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

