Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

