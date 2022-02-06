Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives C$8.38 Average PT from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.46 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The firm has a market cap of C$668.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.49.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

