F3Logic LLC Has $211,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 505.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $58.64 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

