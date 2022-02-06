Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Financial Analysis

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 10.02 $392.08 million $13.60 36.92 Paltalk $12.83 million 1.93 $1.37 million $0.28 9.00

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60% Paltalk 13.69% 12.61% 9.73%

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fair Isaac and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $561.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.77%. Paltalk has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Paltalk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Paltalk on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

