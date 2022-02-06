Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Lessened by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,452 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

