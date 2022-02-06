Fei Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.07 or 0.07202652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,576.48 or 1.00018044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006572 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

