Financial Analysis: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.60%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($1.88) -5.86 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 593.72 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -10.00

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -24.20% -21.74% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37%

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

