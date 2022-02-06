Financial Survey: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) versus PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) and PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and PhenixFIN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. N/A N/A N/A PhenixFIN 3.96% 12.44% 8.10%

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and PhenixFIN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PhenixFIN $32.31 million 3.07 $1.28 million $0.48 82.21

PhenixFIN has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and PhenixFIN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. 1 7 1 0 2.00 PhenixFIN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. currently has a consensus price target of $31.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is more favorable than PhenixFIN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of PhenixFIN shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of PhenixFIN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PhenixFIN beats Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions.

