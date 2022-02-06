Financial Survey: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) vs. Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LivaNova has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LivaNova and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $934.20 million 4.18 -$345.01 million ($8.31) -8.83 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 32.51

Star Equity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -39.33% 10.04% 4.86% Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LivaNova and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 4 0 2.80 Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

LivaNova currently has a consensus target price of $104.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LivaNova beats Star Equity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

