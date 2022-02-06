First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

FAF opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

